15 Arrested In Assam For Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Car Blast

Assam Police has arrested 15 people from different districts for allegedly posting objectionable and inflammatory on social media after the Monday's car blast in Delhi, which killed 13 people.

Police said nine persons were arrested on Thursday from various districts. They have been identified as Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur), Firuj Ahmed (Lakhimpur), Shahil Shoman Sikdar (Barpeta), Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai),Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup), and Abdur Rohim Mollah (South Salmara).

Mattiur Rahman (Darrang), Hassan Ali Mondal (Goalpara), Abdul Latif (Chirang), Wajhul Kamal (Kamrup) and Nur Amin Ahmed (Bongaigaon) were arrested on Wednesday for sharing inflammatory content related to the Delhi blast.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a total of 15 people have been arrested so far for spreading "provocative and communal" posts online.

He said that the state government would not tolerate any attempt to disturb peace and communal harmony in Assam and directed the police to continue strict action against such activities.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "Assam Police will continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror, ".

Earlier on Tuesday, a retired principal of a government school was detained in Cachar district for allegedly making a politically motivated remark about the blast. He was later released after being served a notice.

According to police sources, the arrests followed intensive surveillance of online activity aimed at preventing the spread of communal hatred and the glorification of terrorist acts.

The state police force has emphasised its determination to act swiftly against anyone exploiting social media to provoke violence or undermine public order.