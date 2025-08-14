IPS Husband And Wife To Get Medals In Assam On Independence Day

In an interesting feat in the history of the Assam Police, an IPS couple from the state will be honoured with prestigious medals on Independence Day in Guwahati for their service to the nation.

Guwahati's Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, 2006-batch IPS officer, has been conferred the President's Medal for Distinguished Service for his exceptional leadership and unwavering contribution to policing in the state.

Mr Mahanta also heads the Assam Police's Special Task Force ( STF ).

In the last couple of years, Mr Mahanta has been behind several successful operations of the Assam Police.

From busting the fledging sleeper cell network of the Bangladesh-based Ansar ul Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate of al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), to breakthrough in smashing narco networks, Mr Mahanta has left his mark in these recent successes.

Terror group ISIS India's head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district earlier this year after they crossed over from Bangladesh. Mr Mahanta's team had led the operation.

Recently, under his watchful eyes, with help of the Army Intelligence, the Assam Police pulled off Operation Ghost SIM - several people have been arrested from across India for running a fake SIM card racket with links to Pakistani agents.

Mr Mahanta's award is among 17 national medals conferred upon personnel of the Assam Police this year by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Three officers were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, recognising acts of exceptional bravery; 13 received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, for consistent dedication, discipline, and contribution to policing.

Indrani Baruah, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR) and wife of Mr Mahnata, will be conferred the Chief Minister's Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation.

The Governor of Assam announced the honours as part of this year's state awards to police personnel.

In total, nine Assam Police officials received the Chief Minister's Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation, while 35 officers were awarded the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding Service, recognising exceptional leadership, professionalism, and commitment to public safety.