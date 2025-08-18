"I'm A Powerful Leader": Himanta Sarma On Gaurav Gogoi's 'Secret Phone' Claim

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has a 'secret phone' to contact the former's party in times of crisis.

The Jorhat MP, who is also the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma has no accountability to a political party. He came to Congress from All Assam Students Union (AASU), then switched to BJP from Congress. When faces a crisis, he has the tendency to switch parties. Fearing that he will go to jail, he had joined the BJP."

"Himanta Biswa Sarma has several phones. Ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, he is using them to call Pramod Boro (BTC Chief Executive Member), Hagrama Mohilary (Bodoland People's Front chief) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Another phone number is secret. In time of crisis, he will use the number to save himself," Mr Gogoi alleged.

Mr Sarma said that by claiming that he has access to Mr Shah, the Congress and in Bodoland region, Mr Gogoi is conceding that he is a "powerful leader".

Mr Sarma and Mr Gogoi have been at loggerheads over the past few months. Recently, the chief minister attacked Mr Gogoi over his speech on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament. He said the Jorhat MP is "acting on behalf of Pakistan," calling him a "disgrace" to the state.