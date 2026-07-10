Burglar's Truck Stolen In Middle Of Robbing Store, Police Officer Says 'That's Karma'

A man received instant karma after his truck was stolen while he was in the middle of robbing a Verizon store in the US state of Maryland. The incident took place on June 25 in Ellicott City, where the accused, identified as Jalen Godard, 29, encountered a police officer outside a 7-11 store and claimed that someone had taken his truck while he was at McDonald's.

The same police officer, Pfc. Buchanan had responded to a burglary report at a Verizon store across the street a few minutes earlier and spotted a broken window stained with blood. Subsequently, Buchanan asked to see Godard's hands and claimed to notice blood, in addition to blood on his glasses.

As per the bodycam footage posted on social media by the Howard County Police Department, Buchanan immediately put Godard's hands behind his back and cuffed him.

"I wasn't at no Verizon store, sir. I promise to God," Godard pleaded, only for Buchanan to tell him, "the gig's up".

The footage then cuts to show Godard saying "they stole my f***ing truck? Oh my God."

Godard has been charged with second-degree burglary, theft and destruction of property in connection with the burglary at the store.

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Murderer Dies From Heart Attack

This is not the first instance of a criminal receiving instant karma. Last month, an Alabama man died from a heart attack while trying to dispose of his girlfriend's body after killing her. Daniel Robbins, 44, fatally strangled Jessi Folds, 47, in a grisly murder and was attempting to dispose of her body in Lanett, Alabama, about 80 miles northeast of Montgomery.

The authorities found Robbins and Folds dead next to each other, with a vehicle lying abandoned nearby. Investigators suspected that Robbins may have killed Folds in an act of domestic violence. The incident may have transpired the previous night, as the abandoned vehicle was still running when authorities arrived on the scene.