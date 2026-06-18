Centre Reviewing MBBS Internship Stipend Hike After 4-Year Gap, RTI Reply Reveals

The Centre is considering a revision of MBBS internship stipends after a gap in the two-year revision cycle that had been followed consistently for six years, according to an RTI response by the health ministry accessed by NDTV.

The disclosure has raised hopes among thousands of MBBS interns at central government medical colleges and AIIMS institutions, who have not seen a stipend hike since January 2022.

In its reply dated June 15, the health ministry said a proposal related to the stipend revision is currently under examination. "The matter involves a policy decision and is presently under consideration within the Ministry. The proposal is under review, vetting and administrative examination by the competent authorities," the ministry said.

Official records show that MBBS internship stipends were revised from Rs 23,500 per month with effect from January 1, 2018, to Rs 26,300 from January 1, 2020, and subsequently to Rs 30,070 from January 1, 2022. However, no revision has been announced since then, breaking the pattern of biennial increases.

The Right To Information application sought details on the reasons for the non-revision of stipends after January 2022, along with copies of file notings, internal communications, committee recommendations and correspondence related to any proposed hike.

While confirming that the issue is under active consideration, the ministry declined to share documents linked to the ongoing process. Citing Section 8(1)(i) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, it said records forming part of the deliberative process, including file notings, inter-departmental consultations, committee observations and recommendations, are exempt from disclosure until a final decision is taken.

"As the matter is actively under consideration and no final decision has yet been taken, the decision-making process remains incomplete," the ministry said in its response.

The ministry also did not disclose the likely quantum of any proposed increase or indicate a timeline for a decision on the matter.

The RTI application had additionally sought information on whether any meetings had been held regarding stipend revision after January 2022, details of the movement of any proposal file, and whether any policy or formula exists governing periodic revisions of MBBS internship stipends in central government medical colleges and AIIMS institutions.

The ministry's response suggests that deliberations on the issue are underway, but a final decision is yet to be approved by the competent authority.