1 Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Iran Attacks Ship In Strait Of Hormuz

An Indian national has been reported missing after an Iranian attack on a Cyprus-flagged commercial ship off the coast of Oman. GFS Galaxy caught fire after the attack, forcing the crew to flee, reports suggest. Ten Of the 11 Indians on board have been rescued so far while one remains missing, the Indian government has confirmed.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.