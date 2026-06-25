Charmme Kaur Calls Vijay-Trisha "Pure Gold Couple" After Actress's Viral Birthday Post

Trisha's birthday post for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has garnered significant attention on social media, and a comment by producer and former actress Charmme Kaur has further fuelled speculation around the duo after she called them a "pure gold couple".

Details

A day after Vijay's birthday, Trisha shared a moment from his celebration. The post had already created a buzz online.

Vijay turned 52 on June 22, his first birthday since taking office as Chief Minister and received wishes from several public figures. However, Trisha's greeting came a day later, which did not go unnoticed by fans.

Social media was already abuzz with claims that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. While some users said she had recently removed him from her following list, others pointed out that she may never have followed him on the platform in the first place.

When Trisha eventually shared her message, she posted a photo of the two together with the caption, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD, 00.00." The note was widely seen as affectionate, with several fans suggesting it subtly addressed and dismissed rumours of tension.

It was in response to this post that Charmme Kaur commented, calling them a "pure gold couple". Her remark quickly drew attention, adding a fresh layer to the ongoing conversation around the two.

Vijay And Trisha's Films

Vijay and Trisha are considered one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema. They have worked together in several hit films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, more recently, Leo.

About Their Equation

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been at the centre of online speculation regarding their personal relationship. However, neither of them has publicly addressed these claims.

Their long-standing friendship has been widely discussed on social media, with some users suggesting that they are more than just friends. The rumours resurfaced after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, with sections of social media once again linking him to Trisha.



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