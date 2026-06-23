'Vijay Is Reintroducing Himself As A Leader With Responsibility,' Says Keerthy Suresh

Vijay turned 52 on June 22, and the actor celebrated his first birthday as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, actress Keerthy Suresh, who shares an amicable bond with him, dropped a few pictures featuring her husband and Vijay, along with a long note.

Details

Keerthy began her post by writing, "For years, your birthday meant waiting for a first look, a teaser, a trailer, or the announcement of a new film. It became a ritual we all looked forward to. This year feels different."

Keerthy, who has shared screen space with Vijay in two major films, Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018), further wrote, "For the first time in over a decade, there isn't a new character being introduced to the world. Instead, we are witnessing something far more significant. You are reintroducing yourself - not as a hero on screen, but as a leader stepping into a new chapter of service and responsibility."

"This year, we celebrate a new look for a brand new journey, and we are all here rooting for you. 'Happy birthday to Thalapathy, who lives forever in our hearts,'" Keerthy concluded her post.

About Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. He secured a sweeping victory, with 108 seats out of 234, as his party emerged as the single-largest in the state Assembly elections.

His last film before stepping into politics was Jana Nayagan, which has been embroiled in multiple controversies since the beginning of the year and is yet to receive a release date.



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