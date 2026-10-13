Eline Van Der Velden At NDTV World Summit 2026: Meet The Creator Of World's First AI Actor Tilly Norwood

Producer and actor Eline Van Der Velden, the creator of the world's first AI-generated actor, Tilly Norwood, will be part of the NDTV World Summit 2026. The event will take place in New Delhi on October 22 and 23.

Who Is Eline Van Der Velden?

Eline Van Der Velden is the founder of Particle6, an award-winning AI production company that specialises in creating shows, commercial content and digital media campaigns.

The company combines human creativity with technology to produce content designed to connect with audiences and encourage online sharing. Its production methods aim to make content more engaging and viral while reducing video production costs by 30-50%.

Van Der Velden's work spans entertainment, comedy and artificial intelligence. She has been selected for PACT Future30, Creative UK's Female Founders programme and Channel 4's Emerging Indie initiative. Her clients include the BBC, Sky, Amazon Prime and Mihoyo, the company behind the popular video game Genshin Impact.

She is also known for her comedy work with BBC Three, including the street experiment videos Putting It Out There, the comedy series Miss Holland and the Gender Bias riddle, which received 14 million views. In recent years, Particle6 has received the Innovate UK Creative Catalyst Grant and the BFI Global Screen Fund International Expansion Grant Award.

Born in Curacao, Van Der Velden left the Caribbean to pursue a career in storytelling and entertainment. She trained in Drama and Musical Theatre at the Arts Educational School in Tring Park, Hertfordshire, before studying Physics at Imperial College London. Her master's project focused on nuclear fusion.

After graduating in 2008, she taught mathematics and physics to children while pursuing acting opportunities. She went on to appear in several Dutch national television series. Among her early career highlights were becoming the face of Dutch shampoo brand Andrelon and appearing in a film with actor Jamie Dornan.

In 2012, after training in improv comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) in Los Angeles, Van Der Velden decided to create her own opportunities in the entertainment industry. Feeling that there were not enough good comedy roles available, she developed Miss Holland, a comedy show that went on to win Best Online Comedy at the 2013 Lovie Awards. The show also helped her become the number one Maker on DailyMotion before it was commissioned by BBC Three.

Alongside her work as a performer and creator, Van Der Velden also ventured into business. She became managing director of the Dutch video platform Makers Channel, which was acquired by Benelux media conglomerate De Persgroep in November 2016. The exit, which came when she was 27, allowed her to establish Particle6.

Today, Van Der Velden continues to work at the intersection of entertainment and technology through Particle6 and her creation of Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor who has drawn attention to the growing role of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.

Outside work, Van Der Velden is passionate about tennis and continues to hope that nuclear fusion can help save the world.

About NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026: A World Between Orders brings together global leaders, policymakers, economists, business leaders, thinkers, innovators, and cultural voices to examine a world caught between an established order and an emerging one.

From geopolitics and the global economy to artificial intelligence, technology, security, and India's growing role on the world stage, the summit explores the forces shaping our collective future.

For India, this moment presents both responsibility and opportunity. As a rising economic and geopolitical power, the country is increasingly central to the conversations shaping the next chapter of the world.

NDTV World Summit 2026 is a platform to question the present, understand the transition, and explore the possibilities of what comes next in a world between orders.

The NDTV World Summit 2026 brings together global leaders, policymakers, economists, thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and cultural voices to reflect on the defining questions of this transitional age. The summit seeks not only to examine the forces reshaping the world but also to understand the deeper implications of living through a historic moment in which certainty itself has become fragile. It is an invitation to engage with the complexities of a world that is being reordered politically, economically, technologically, and intellectually.

Also Read: Tilly Norwood At NDTV World Summit 2026: All About The World's First 'AI Actor'