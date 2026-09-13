Akanksha Chamola Reacts To Rs 10 Crore Alimony Rumours Amid Gaurav Khanna Divorce

Akanksha Chamola has finally addressed reports that she demanded Rs 10 crore as alimony from her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna. The Lock Upp 2 contestant, who has been speaking openly about her marriage and divorce on public platforms, dismissed the claim while explaining what she would have done if she really had access to such a huge amount.

In an interview with Mashable India, Akanksha was asked about the reported alimony demand. She responded, “Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti. Agar sach me mere pas itne paise hote na to main kab ka ye desh chor kar chali gayi hoti (If I had demanded and received that amount, then I would not have cared to sit here. If I had that much money, I would have left the country by now).”

She then added that if she had that kind of money, she would rather use it to explore different parts of the world and travel.

Akanksha Chamola On Her Divorce From Gaurav

Akanksha had spoken about her divorce from Gaurav at the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, revealing that the couple was heading towards separation. Gaurav later appeared on the show as a guest in the third week. During his appearance, he told Akanksha that her announcement had come as a shock to their families and that he had been left dealing with both sides of the family after the revelation.

The actor later opened up about her decision to not have children. She said she did not feel a maternal instinct and explained that Gaurav's expectations about starting a family were different from hers.

Speaking about their marriage, Akanksha said, "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly, and I am unable to provide him that). For me, I don't want to put him in that situation,” she said.

Akanksha and Gaurav got married in November 2016.