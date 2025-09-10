"Pure Nonsense": Ram Gopal Varma On Why A Nepal-Like Social Media Ban Will Never Happen In India

Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the ongoing turmoil in Nepal. He has drawn attention to the impossibility of predicting such events and stressed that India would never see a similar social media ban.

What's Happening

Taking to X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "The speculation on whether the NEPAL situation can ever happen in INDIA is pure nonsense, because even on 7th September, no one neither in Nepal nor in India nor anywhere in the world, could have predicted what would happen on 8th September? ..So all anyone can say is 'IT WON'T HAPPEN UNTIL IT HAPPENS'."

He added that while unrest can erupt without warning, governments in India would never risk imposing restrictions on online platforms.

"But for sure SOCIAL MEDIA BAN won't ever happen because no GOVERNMENT will ever dare to attempt it in fear of burning themselves like NEPAL," he penned.

Background

Ram Gopal Varma's comments come at a time when Nepal is reeling under violent, youth-driven protests after the Oli government banned several social media platforms citing security concerns. The ban sparked a nationwide uprising, with demonstrators setting fire to the Supreme Court and other state institutions.

The Ministry of Health has reported that 30 people have died and 1,033 have been injured so far. Hospitals remain overwhelmed as Civil Hospital alone treated 436 patients, while the National Trauma Center has 161 under care, and Everest Hospital has admitted 109. In all, 28 hospitals are engaged in treating those wounded during the clashes.

The crisis has also triggered a constitutional challenge. Nepal's 2015 charter mandates that the president appoint a successor from the majority party in parliament. In the absence of a clear majority, a member capable of securing confidence must be named and prove support within 30 days. If that fails, parliament can be dissolved and new elections called.