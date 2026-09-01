"The Future Of Film Is Bright But At The Cost Of Killing The Film Industry": Ram Gopal Varma On AI

Ram Gopal Varma took to X to share his prediction about the future of cinema, suggesting that artificial intelligence could completely transform the way films are made. While RGV said that the future of filmmaking is "bright", he also warned that the technology could come at the cost of the traditional film industry.

In a lengthy post, the director shed light on the rapid development of AI and how it could reshape every stage of filmmaking, from scriptwriting and production to post-production and even theatrical exhibition.

He began his post by writing, "The future of film is bright but at the cost of killing the film industry."

Varma claimed that by December 2026, advanced AI systems made up of thousands of specialised agents could become widely available. He wrote, "The industry will treat December as a software launch. It is not. It is the moment scarcity of images ends and scarcity of creativity becomes visible.

"Those agents will not write just a screenplay. They generate competing structures from a locked premise. Each draft is scored for necessity, tension, character truth and consequence. Weak matter is discarded. Strong matter is recombined. The script that remains is not a first impulse. It is a survivor."

RGV also suggested that AI could help creators adapt stories for different audiences while remaining within legal and creative boundaries.

"They will read the conditions of exhibition and propose only those variations the constitution already permits."

Despite the technological shift, Varma believes audiences will continue to consume films in a familiar way. He said viewers are unlikely to think of these projects as "AI films".

He wrote, "AUDIENCE will watch works that still present as films, authored, continuous and bound to an ending. The AI change will not announce itself as technology. It will be felt. Fewer logistical compromises. Fewer scenes that exist because a date or a location collapsed. More versions finished enough to be judged rather than excused."

"Then exhibition changes. The old contract was one cut for all. What is coming will be varied for different audiences. A screening can become a conducted event. The director, present or remote, adjusts pace and emphasis as a conductor adjusts an orchestra, not by inventing a new story in public, but by performing the work."

"If this is done correctly, the audience will not sit down for an AI film."

As a result, he believes audiences will experience stories that continue to evolve even after release.

"They will sit down inside a directed world that can still change after export."

The filmmaker went on to argue that AI could make many traditional aspects of film production obsolete. He claimed that lengthy shooting schedules, complicated location planning and star availability issues are all problems rooted in logistics.

"It ends schedules. Days of shoots, lost light, difficult locations and star dates were logistics. Logistics is no longer important."

He also predicted that post-production could become a much faster and more integrated process.

"It will end post-production as a season. Edit, grade, effects and mix become one simultaneous loop instead of departments waiting on one another for months."

He added, "It ends development hell as a method. A finished work can be placed on the table instead of a deck requesting permission to exist."

"It will end budgets. Scarcity of images will end. Scarcity of taste will not. It will multiply."

Ram Gopal Varma ended his post with a provocative observation about the future of storytelling. "By December this orchestra will be available to anyone and everyone and will keep exponentially accelerating. The only remaining question is who has a score worth conducting," wrote the director.



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