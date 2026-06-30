You may believe that health insurance only pays for hospitalisations lasting at least 24 hours. However, that is no longer always the case. With advances in medical technology, many surgeries and treatments are now completed within a few hours, allowing patients to return home the same day. As a result, most comprehensive health insurance policies now cover a wide range of daycare procedures and short hospital stays, provided certain conditions are met. Experts say understanding these benefits can help policyholders avoid unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses and claim rejections.

The 24-Hour Rule Is No Longer Absolute

According to Arun Ramamurthy, Co-founder, Staywell Health, the biggest misconception among policyholders is that an overnight hospital stay is mandatory for insurance claims. "People often have a misconception that health insurance is only applicable when they stay overnight in hospitals for at least 24 hours. Given that advancements in technology and patient care practices allow for many treatments to be performed within just a few hours without requiring an overnight stay, most comprehensive health insurance plans now provide coverage for eligible daycare procedures and short hospitalisations, as long as the treatment meets the insurer's requirements," he says.

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What Determines Whether Your Claim Is Approved?

Coverage depends less on the duration of hospitalisation and more on the nature of the treatment. "The determining factor is the type of treatment you receive, whether it is medically necessary, and whether the procedure is covered under your policy," explains Ramamurthy. He advises policyholders to carefully review which daycare procedures are included in their plan and ensure that treatment is taken at a hospital within the insurer's cashless network whenever possible. "This helps prevent unnecessary delays or complications during the claims process," he adds.

Which Procedures May Be Covered?

Many insurers now cover several procedures that no longer require prolonged hospitalisation because of minimally invasive techniques. These may include:

Cataract surgery

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy

Dialysis

Endoscopy and colonoscopy-based procedures

Minor ENT surgeries

Certain laparoscopic surgeries

Angiography and other minimally invasive interventions

The exact list varies between insurers, making it essential to read the policy wording carefully.

Don't Focus Only On Major Hospitalisations

Health insurance is no longer designed only for prolonged medical emergencies. "Health insurance can be utilised to financially protect individuals not only during major medical emergencies or overnight hospitalisations but also for many other types of medical care. As healthcare continues to evolve, with more low-risk and minimally invasive treatments being completed on the same day, policyholders need to stay informed about how their insurance benefits have evolved as well," says Ramamurthy.

Also read: The 5-Year Health Insurance Rule Explained: When Can Claims Still Be Denied?

Read Your Policy Before You Need It

Experts recommend understanding your policy before a medical emergency arises. "The more knowledgeable policyholders become regarding their benefits, exclusions, and claim requirements, the better equipped they will be to make informed healthcare decisions and avoid unexpected financial hardship," Ramamurthy says.

He advises reviewing the complete policy document, understanding exclusions, checking waiting periods, confirming network hospitals, and clarifying any doubts with the insurer before undergoing treatment. Same-day hospitalisation does not automatically mean your insurance claim will be rejected. If your treatment qualifies as a covered daycare procedure and meets your insurer's conditions, even a hospital stay of just a few hours may be eligible for reimbursement or cashless coverage. Knowing your policy details in advance can make all the difference when you need medical care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.