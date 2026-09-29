Fixed Deposit Rules Change From October 1: What Bank Customers Need To Know

If you are planning to put Rs 3 crore or more in a fixed deposit, the way banks disclose interest rates is set to change from October 1.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new rules for bulk deposits. Banks will now have to disclose the interest rates applicable to such deposits on their websites every working day.

The rates will have to be published by 10 am, with a 10-minute window for any update. More importantly, the rate paid on a deposit should be the rate that the bank had disclosed in advance.

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The new framework is aimed at making bulk FD pricing more transparent and consistent. It mainly affects large depositors, rather than people putting smaller amounts into regular fixed deposits.

What Changes For Bulk FD Depositors?

Under the RBI framework, bulk deposits at scheduled commercial banks generally refer to term deposits of Rs 3 crore and above. From October 1, a depositor looking to book such an FD will be able to check the applicable rate on the bank's website before putting in the money.

The same rate should apply to similar deposits accepted by the bank on the same day. This means the rate should not change simply because the customer uses a different branch or channel.

For large depositors, this could make it easier to compare rates offered by different banks before making a decision.

Mukesh Pandey, Founder & MD, Rupyaapaisa.com, told NDTV, "This RBI framework is an important move as it would help bring about more transparency and uniformity in bulk fixed deposit pricing." He said banks will have to disclose the bulk deposit rates on their websites from October 1, giving large depositors a clearer basis to compare and evaluate rates.

Can Banks Still Offer Different FD Rates?

The new rules do not mean that every bulk FD at a bank will have the same interest rate. Banks can still offer different rates in cases where the liquidity characteristics of deposits are different under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework.

In simple terms, banks need to maintain enough liquid assets to deal with potential cash outflows. The way different types of deposits are treated under this framework can affect how banks price them.

Pandey said the RBI's framework therefore does not take away the flexibility of banks completely. "Banks still have the opportunity to offer different rates for bulk deposits where the differences in liquidity characteristics come into play under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio framework," he said.

So, the key change is not a blanket rule forcing banks to offer one rate on every large deposit. Instead, the focus is on making the pricing process clearer and ensuring that similar deposits receive consistent treatment.

What About Regular FD Investors?

For most retail FD investors, there is little immediate change. Someone investing Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5 lakh or Rs 25 lakh in a regular fixed deposit will not suddenly have to check the bank's bulk deposit rate every morning.

The new requirements are primarily aimed at bulk deposits. However, the broader principle of disclosing rates in advance and following the disclosed rate gives depositors more clarity.

Pandey said the impact on retail FD holders would be limited because the measures specifically concern bulk deposits. "For retail fixed deposit holders, the effect of these measures will be minimal since they pertain exclusively to bulk deposits," he said.

What Should Large FD Investors Do?

For anyone placing Rs 3 crore or more in an FD, checking the bank's website before booking the deposit will become more important from October 1. It would also be useful to save a screenshot or record of the rate published on the day the deposit is made.

Depositors should then check the FD receipt and other documents to ensure that the interest rate matches the applicable rate. Pandey said the advance disclosure requirement and the need to stick to the stated rate could strengthen depositors' rights and improve discipline in the bulk deposit market.

For ordinary FD investors, the immediate impact may be small. For those parking several crores with a bank, however, the new system could make it easier to see the rate being offered before committing their money.