Rs 5,000 SIP vs Rs 5 Lakh Fixed Deposit: Which Delivers Bigger Returns

A monthly SIP of Rs 5,000 or a one-time fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh? It's a question millions of Indians ask while planning their finances.

Both are popular investment options. One offers certainty. The other promises the potential for higher returns, but comes with market-linked risks. The right choice depends on an investor's financial goals, investment horizon and appetite for risk.

According to Sarvjeet Singh Virk, CEO of jUMPP, the comparison should not be limited to returns alone. Investors also need to consider inflation, taxation and the power of long-term compounding before deciding where to put their money.

SIP Pulls Ahead Over 10 Years

A simple comparison highlights the difference.

A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP over 10 years translates into a total investment of Rs 6 lakh. Assuming an annual return of 12 per cent, the investment could grow to nearly Rs 11.6 lakh.

In comparison, a one-time fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh earning 7 per cent annually would mature at roughly Rs 9.8 lakh over the same period.

Despite investing only Rs 1 lakh more across the decade, the SIP investor ends up with a significantly larger corpus. The gains come from the long-term growth potential of equities and the power of compounding. These figures are only illustrative and actual returns may vary.

Sarvjeet Singh Virk says this is precisely why SIPs are increasingly becoming the preferred route for long-term wealth creation, especially for goals such as retirement, children's education and building financial independence.

Why Time Matters

The advantage becomes even more pronounced over longer investment horizons.

Based on calculations from Franklin Templeton's SIP calculator, a Rs 5,000 monthly SIP earning 12 per cent annually can accumulate to around Rs 25 lakh in 15 years and nearly Rs 50 lakh in 20 years.

That is why financial planners often recommend equity SIPs for goals that are at least seven to ten years away.

Unlike fixed deposits, however, SIPs invest in equity markets. Their value fluctuates, and investors may see temporary losses during market downturns.

Yet history suggests that patience has often rewarded long-term investors. Research by ET Wealth and Crisil has shown that investors staying invested in equity SIPs for at least 10 years faced an extremely low probability of losing money, as market volatility generally evens out over longer periods.

Inflation Quietly Eats Into FD Returns

Virk points out that inflation is one of the biggest factors investors tend to overlook. With inflation averaging around 5-6 per cent, a fixed deposit earning 7 per cent delivers a real return of only about 1-2 per cent.

An equity SIP generating around 12 per cent annually, on the other hand, offers a real return of roughly 6-7 per cent after adjusting for inflation. Over a decade or more, that difference can translate into a substantially larger retirement corpus.

Tax Treatment Also Favours SIPs

Taxation further widens the gap.

Interest earned from fixed deposits is added to an investor's income and taxed according to the applicable income tax slab. Those in the highest tax bracket could lose more than 30 per cent of their interest earnings to taxes.

Equity mutual funds enjoy relatively favourable taxation. Long-term capital gains above Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year are taxed at 12.5 per cent, while gains below that threshold remain exempt.

According to jUMPP CEO, this tax advantage plays a meaningful role in boosting long-term wealth creation through SIPs.

Investors Continue To Back SIPs

The growing popularity of SIPs reflects changing investor behaviour.

Monthly SIP contributions have remained above Rs 30,000 crore through 2026, marking an increase of nearly 16 per cent compared with the previous year. The steady inflows indicate that investors continue to favour equity investments despite periods of market volatility.

Which One Should Investors Choose?

The answer is not necessarily one over the other.

Fixed deposits remain ideal for emergency funds, short-term goals or money that cannot be exposed to market risk.

SIPs, meanwhile, are better suited for long-term financial goals where investors have enough time to ride out market fluctuations and benefit from compounding.

As Virk explains, both products serve different purposes in a financial portfolio. A balanced strategy that combines the safety of fixed deposits with the long-term growth potential of SIPs can help investors build wealth while maintaining financial stability.