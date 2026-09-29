Shopping Online This Festive Season? 3 Checks To Avoid Buying Fake Products

"I paid money to buy a branded shoe for an office event, but ended up getting a fake one online. Eventually, I had to return it, and attend the event in my old shoes. The entire process was just infuriating," said Prerna Tripathi, a Mumbai-based communications professional.

Alarmingly, Prerna's experience is more common than you would imagine. A 2026 report by the Authentication Solution Providers' Association revealed that almost nine out of 10 urban consumers (89%) admitted to having purchased a counterfeit product at least once in their lifetime.

Therefore, festive sales can make an expensive product look like a bargain, but shoppers should check before getting carried away by the price -- is the product genuine?

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With more people shopping online during the festive season, checking a seller's credentials, product details and authenticity can help avoid a costly mistake. Technology is also making these checks easier. Ayush Jhawar, Founder & CEO of Genefied, told NDTV that shoppers can use digital product identification and authentication tools to verify products before and after purchase.

According to Jhawar, here are three simple checks that can help:-

1. Deal Looks Too Good? Check The Seller

A steep discount is often the first thing that catches a shopper's eye. But if the price looks unusually low, it is worth taking a closer look. Check who is selling the product and whether the seller is authorised. Compare the product's specifications, packaging and other details with those listed on the brand's official website.

Another useful check is the product's digital identity. Unique QR codes and serialised product IDs can give individual products a digital identity. This allows brands to track products through the supply chain and identify goods that may have entered unauthorised channels.

2. See A QR Code? Scan It Before You Trust The Product

That QR code on the packaging may be more than just a way to access product information. Some authentication systems use unique, tamper-resistant QR codes to help verify whether a product is genuine. Behind the scenes, technologies such as dynamic QR authentication and geo-fencing can help brands identify suspicious codes, unusual product movement or sales outside authorised territories.

For shoppers, the process can be simple: scan the code and check whether the product passes the authenticity test. Jhawar said such digital authentication systems can give consumers another layer of confidence when buying products online.

3. Buying The Product? Verify The Warranty Too

The check does not necessarily end when the parcel arrives. If the brand offers digital warranty activation, consumers should consider registering the product through the official channel. Digital Warranty Activation Management (DWAM) can link a genuine product with its warranty record.

It can also make warranty registration easier for consumers while giving brands a direct connection with customers. In some cases, digital warranty journeys have helped brands collect up to 35 per cent more consumer data for more relevant customer engagement. Such systems can also improve product traceability, reduce scheme leakages and help brands coordinate better with channel partners.

A Few Seconds Can Save You From A Costly Mistake

Festive shopping does not have to become a hunt for fake products. A few simple checks can make the process safer.

Check the seller. Scan the product. Verify the warranty and digital identity.

As Jhawar noted, technology is increasingly making product authentication easier for consumers. During the festive rush, spending a few extra seconds checking a product could be worthwhile before you click "Buy Now".