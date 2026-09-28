Internet Flooded With Memes As Bank Strike Gets Called Off After Sunday Work

The three-day bank strike may have been called off, but bank employees are now facing a different situation as they are set to work for seven days this week. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) deferred the nationwide strike just hours before it was scheduled to begin, following an eleventh-hour meeting with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The development has also led to a flood of memes online, with several posts focusing on bank employees who had already worked on Sunday ahead of the planned strike. Since the strike has been deferred, employees will work from Monday to Friday this week, followed by Saturday, October 3. This means they will work for seven days this week.

One meme shows the text, "Bank Employees who worked on Sunday watching 3-day strike getting called off," along with a video showing Rajinikanth from the film Jailer looking sad.

Check Out The Post Here:

Another meme says, "Bank employees when the strike gets cancelled after they worked on a Sunday." The post features Salman Khan's character from Jaan-E-Mann looking sad after the announcement.

Several other similar memes have also appeared online, creatively using movie scenes and graphics to show the disappointment of employees after the strike was called off.

According to a statement released by the UFBU, the bank union met the IBA at 9.30 pm on Sunday. Following the talks, both sides agreed on several points.