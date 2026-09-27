3-Day Bank Strike: Will Your September Salary Be Delayed? Here Is What You Need To Know

Bank Strike September 28-30: Millions of account holders across the country are keeping a close watch on their bank balances as a nationwide three-day bank strike threatens to disrupt financial services at the very end of the month of September. Called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the strike is set to run from September 28 to September 30, coinciding with the quarter-end and half-yearly bank closing. With the strike overlapping crucial month-end dates, many employees are wondering whether their September paychecks will arrive on time.

Also read | Bank Strike: Can You Deposit Cash At Your Bank Tomorrow? What Customers Should Know

Will Your Salary Get Delayed?

Here is a breakdown of how the strike could impact your salary and overall banking needs. Well, it entirely depends on where you work and which bank handles your account.

As per NDTV Profit, there's no blanket ban. If your company uses digital corporate banking or automated salary processing through major private lenders- such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or Axis Bank - your payout should go through as scheduled.

And if your employer relies on public sector lenders, like SBI, or manual processes like physical cheques, branch visits, and clearance houses, you might face delays until operations resume in October.

Heavy transaction volume on digital gateways could also cause minor slowdowns.

Also read | 3-Day Bank Strike From Tomorrow: What Banking Services Will Stop And What Will Continue?

All About The Strike

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), with the implementation of a five-day banking week among its key demands. The unions are also seeking changes related to pension benefits and other service-related issues.

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are likely to see significant operational disruptions at branches. Older private lenders like Federal Bank and South Indian Bank may also witness partial disruptions.

Private banks, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, will remain functional, though interbank transfers or cheque clearances involving public banks may still experience lag.