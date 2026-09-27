Bank Strike: Can You Deposit Cash At Your Bank Tomorrow? What Customers Should Know

A three-day bank strike from September 28 to September 30 may create difficulties for customers who need to visit bank branches. The strike comes immediately after the September 26-27 weekend and also coincides with the half-yearly closing of banks.

The strike has been called primarily over the demand for a five-day banking week, under which Saturdays would become holidays. At present, bank employees get holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, while other Saturdays remain working days.

The strike may affect businesses, government transactions and physical banking services. To reduce inconvenience, public sector banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) were asked to keep their branches open on Sunday, September 27.

Can You Deposit Cash At Your Bank Tomorrow

As reported by IANS, customers can use Cash Deposit Machines or the ATM deposit facility to deposit money. However, people who want to deposit money by visiting a bank branch may face difficulties as the process requires assistance from bank staff.

Many public sector banks have issued advisories to their customers to use digital channels such as Mobile Banking, ATM, Internet Banking, BC Point and UPI for banking needs during the period of the strike.

As per an SBI advisory, customers can use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash withdrawals and other eligible services. Customer Service Points (CSPs) will also remain available for banking services.

Services that require physical documents or staff assistance may be affected. Cheque-related processes and other branch-dependent services could also face delays or disruptions during the strike.