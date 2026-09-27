Bank Strike Tomorrow: 10 Things You Can Still Do Without Visiting A Branch

Bank Strike September 28-30: Bank customers across India could face disruption in branch-based services as bank unions are set to observe a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30. The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), with the implementation of a five-day banking week among its key demands. At present, bank employees get holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, while other Saturdays remain working days. The unions are also seeking changes related to pension benefits and other service-related issues.

Services that require a physical branch or manual processing are likely to be affected during the strike. Despite the branch closures, digital channels, internet banking, ATMs, and cash deposit machines will remain fully operational to handle customer transactions.

Here are ten things that you can still do without visiting a brnch:

Withdraw cash from an ATM: Cash withdrawal and other ATM services are expected to remain operational, although availability of cash could vary depending on location and replenishment. UPI for payments: UPI transactions should continue, allowing you to pay shops, bills and individuals. Transfer money online: You can use the internet or mobile banking for eligible fund transfers. Check your bank balance: Mobile banking, internet banking and banking apps can be used to monitor accounts. Pay utility bills: Electricity, water, phone and other bills can generally be paid digitally. Use mobile banking for routine services: Many services that once required a branch visit can now be handled through the bank's app. Use internet banking: Customers can continue using banking apps and online portals for fund transfers, bill payments and other digital services. Use Customer Service Points/Business Correspondents: Banks such as SBI and Union Bank have advised customers to use these alternative channels where available. Deposit or withdraw cash through available machines: Cash deposit/withdrawal machines such as ADWMs may provide an alternative to the branch, subject to availability. Apply for loans or credit cards online through the bank's website/app

Why banks are open on Sunday

The strike may affect businesses, government transactions and physical banking services. To reduce inconvenience, public sector banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) were asked to keep their branches open on Sunday, September 27.

The Finance Ministry said all public sector banks and regional rural banks would function normally on Sunday, with RBI approval for bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests to remain operational. The move was aimed at helping customers complete urgent banking work before the three-day strike.

So, if you have any urgent paperwork, cash-related work or other branch-dependent banking task pending, today is the last opportunity before the strike begins on Monday, subject to your bank branch's local arrangements.