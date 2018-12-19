ATM Operations In Bengal Likely To Stay Unaffected On December 21 Strike

There are about 9,500 ATMs in West Bengal. (Representational)

ATM machine operations may remain unaffected on December 21, the day that the All-India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) has called a strike, an official of the association said on Wednesday.

"We will not use any force to close the ATMs. The employees engaged in ATMs are not controlled by the officers' bodies," AIBOC assistant general secretary Sanjay Das said.

However, ATM operations may be hit on December 26, the day the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a strike.

Most bank branches will remain open only for a day on Monday between December 21 and December 26. There are three holidays during this period-- fourth Saturday of the month, Sunday and then again on Tuesday for Christmas.

The AIBOC called a strike after it walked out of a bipartite negotiation demanding a full mandate for scale I to scale VII officers, introduction of five-day work week, salary revision according to the charter of demands and a defined benefit pension payment scheme unlike the National Pension Scheme.