Piles Of Cash, Gold Worth Lakhs: Delhi Drug 'Queenpin', Bodyguard Arrested

Delhi Police have arrested a woman with 12 previous cases in connection with an interstate drug trafficking network stretching from the national capital to Rajasthan, recovering heroin, cash, gold and silver.

The woman, identified by police as 42-year-old Parvati, was arrested along with her alleged accomplice and bodyguard, 30-year-old Vikas Kumar alias Shanu. Police said the arrests were made in New Sanoth Colony in Bawana in north Delhi and that the investigation has so far resulted in three arrests.

According to police, Parvati has been involved in the drug trade for a long time and has 12 criminal cases registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Excise Act. Police records also list her on the "Bad Character History Sheet" maintained by the Narela Industrial Area police station.

The arrests followed information received by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Delhi's Outer North district on September 23 about an alleged drug supply network operating in New Sanoth Colony.

A police team raided the second floor of a house in the colony. Parvati and Vikas Kumar, who was living with her, were arrested during the operation.

Police said drugs worth more than Rs 1.5 crore were recovered from Parvati at the time of her arrest.

Who Is Parvati?

According to police, Parvati, wife of Niaz, was living in a rented house in New Sanoth Colony in Bawana. Her permanent address is listed as JJ Colony in Bawana.

Police said she was living with Vikas Kumar alias Shanu, a 30-year-old resident of Sant Nagar in Burari in north Delhi.

Vikas, according to police, worked as Parvati's bodyguard. Police said Parvati was building a house with money earned through drug trafficking. A Tata Harrier belonging to her was also seized.

Cash, Gold And Property Documents Recovered

During searches at Parvati's home, police recovered Rs 56.69 lakh in cash, 355 grams of gold, 161 grams of silver and registration documents relating to four properties.

Police have alleged that the cash, jewellery and properties were acquired through proceeds from drug trafficking. The seizure made in the case includes 1.204 kg of heroin, Rs 64.62 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery and two cars. The police have put the value of the recovered drugs at more than Rs 1.5 crore.