A new psychology study has found that men and women share similar views on traditional gender roles, but there is one area where their opinions differ. Men are slightly more likely than women to believe that caring for the family and managing the home are important responsibilities for men.

The research, published in the journal Sex Roles, explored how people view the responsibilities of men and women in family life and at work. Researchers developed a questionnaire to measure beliefs about childcare, household duties, earning money and career responsibilities.

The study involved 375 adults in the United States. Participants were asked to rate how important different responsibilities were to being a man or a woman.

The findings showed that men and women largely agreed in three of the four areas examined. However, a difference appeared when participants were asked about men's involvement in family life.

Men gave this responsibility an average score of 5.42 on a seven-point scale, compared with 4.99 among women. This suggests that men were somewhat more likely to consider caring for the family an important part of male identity.

The finding is interesting because traditional gender expectations often associate men with earning money and building careers, while women are more commonly linked with childcare and household responsibilities.

Researchers suggested that supporting men's involvement in family life does not have to come at the expense of women's career ambitions. They argued that gender roles should not be viewed as competing responsibilities.

The study also found that people with more traditional views were more likely to believe that men should focus on earning money while women should take greater responsibility for family care. More politically conservative participants also tended to support these expectations.

Researchers believe their questionnaire could help psychologists better understand how gender expectations influence relationships, family responsibilities and workplace behaviour.

However, the study has some limitations. It focused on adults in the United States and examined conventional ideas about men and women. Further research is needed to determine whether similar patterns exist in other countries and cultures.

Overall, the findings suggest that men and women may agree on more aspects of gender roles than traditional stereotypes suggest. They also highlight the importance of recognising men's role in family care and household responsibilities.