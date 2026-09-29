Sing Vande Mataram To Smash Patriarchy, Says BJP MP. Hrithik Roshan Reacts

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is a tad late to the conversation.

A month-old video of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, urging Rahul Gandhi to recite the full Vante Mataram if he wishes to smash patriarchy had piqued the actor's interest.

"I'm issuing a challenge to you today. You want to smash the patriarchy - fair enough. I am perfectly comfortable singing Christmas carols, singing Vande Mataram in its entirety, and reciting the Shiv Tandav. So, I challenge you: if you truly want to smash the patriarchy, then go ahead and sing the full version of Vande Mataram," the Delhi BJP MP has said, in response to Rahul Gandhi's "smash the patriarchy" call while criticising the "Manusmriti mindset" during a 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune.

It is this comment, shared by Ruchira Chaturvedi, the Congress's national convenor for social media and digital communications, a month back that drew a response from the actor.

"Huh? Is this real. Wow," the actor commented on the post.

It is not clear how the singing of Vande Mataram, the National Song which was played in full during the 80th Independence Day celebrations this year, will help smash patriarchy.

"King unleash the Krish in you," one the users commented on Hrithik's post, referencing the actor's superhero movie Krrish.

"Brooooooooooo...Another politician from same party from Himachal Pradesh is a step ahead of her," commented another, shining the spotlight on BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

"Ur comment made the day damn," said another.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Pune in August, said women are put in three boxes: as a daughter, as a wife or as a mother, underscoring that they only belong to themselves.

"You are this country's foundation, its future. Patriarchy crushes you, frightens you, controls you. We must work together to dismantle this patriarchy. Smash the patriarchy. My message to you, a simple message: be loud, be proud and fight for your space in society," he exhorted the women.

The Congress leader then quoted from Manusmriti, a Hindu text containing laws that formed the basis of societal organisation and the judicial system of ancient India, critiquing it for confining women to restrictive roles.

This year marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, which had played a significant role in India's freedom movement and continues to hold a special place in the country's national consciousness.

The full version of Vande Mataram was recently accorded the same legal protection as the National Anthem.