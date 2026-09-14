When Ranbir Kapoor Took Away Journalist's Camera Over Katrina's Footage

A former journalist has recalled an unusual incident involving Ranbir Kapoor from the time he was secretly dating Katrina Kaif. Nikita Dalvi, who was working as a journalist at the time, said the actor once chased her and her team after they managed to capture footage of him meeting Katrina. She also claimed that Ranbir took away their camera bag and boom mic before eventually returning them.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Nikita looked back at some of the tips she received while the Ranbir-Katrina relationship was still under wraps. One of the earliest tips, she said, was about Ranbir visiting Katrina's home late at night.

She said, “First time, jab kisi ko nahi pata tha ki Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif date kar rahe hain, tab mujhe tip mili thi ki Ranbir Katrina ke ghar aaya hua hai and raat mein 1:30 baje niklega. Tab hum 12:30-1:00 baje Katrina ke ghar ke neeche jaakar chup gaye the. Ranbir jab nikla, use pata chal gaya, toh usne face par cap rakhi, gaadi mein baitha aur nikal gaya. Tab break hua ki Ranbir aur Katrina ka affair chal raha hai. (The first time, when nobody knew that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were dating, I got a tip that Ranbir had gone to Katrina's house and would leave at around 1:30 AM. So, we went and hid outside Katrina's house around 12:30–1:00 AM. When Ranbir came out, he realised that we were there, so he put a cap over his face, got into his car and left. That was when news broke that Ranbir and Katrina were having an affair.)”

Nikita also recalled another instance when the two were reportedly meeting at an empty house belonging to Katrina's manager in Bandra. According to her, the team waited nearby after receiving a tip and started recording when Katrina arrived.

She added, “I remember, kisi ke funeral par ye log gaye hue the, tab mujhe tip aayi ki dono Katrina ki manager ke ghar par milne wale the. Woh pahunche wahan par, tab hum chupe hue the. Katrina utri aur humne camera chalu kar liya. Ranbir ne kaanch neeche karke dekha ki hum wahan par hain, toh usne aise act kiya ki woh Katrina ko drop karne aaya hai. Ranbir ke jaane ke baad, hum wahan baith gaye. Uske 10 min baad woh wapas aaya aur humne fir camera on kar liya, aur tab usne jo dodayaa hai humko, usne press ki gaadi kholi, humara camera bag, boom lekar chala gaya. (I remember, they had gone to someone's funeral, and I got a tip that the two of them were going to meet at Katrina's manager's house. They reached there while we were hiding nearby. Katrina got out, and we started recording. Ranbir rolled down the window, saw that we were there and then acted as if he had come to drop Katrina off. After Ranbir left, we stayed there. Ten minutes later, he came back, and we started recording again. He then chased us, opened the press car and took our camera bag and boom.)”

Nikita said Ranbir later asked her to promise that she would stop following him. In return, he offered to give back the camera bag and boom mic. However, she refused, telling him that following such leads was part of her job. She said the actor eventually realised that she would not agree and returned their belongings.

Ranbir and Katrina reportedly dated for several years after getting close while working on Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The duo eventually went their separate ways. Ranbir later found love with Alia Bhatt, and the couple got married in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in the same year. Katrina, meanwhile, married actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, in November 2025.