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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Websites To Download Scorecard, SMS Facility, Login Details

Kerala Second Year Result 2026: Class 12 students can also avail the SMS facility to check their qualifying status over an SMS.

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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Websites To Download Scorecard, SMS Facility, Login Details
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The board announced the result date and time on its official result portal.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to declare the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) result 2026 on May 26, as per an official announcement made by the board. The board will announce the Second Year results at 3 pm for the exams conducted from March 6 to 20, 2026. Students must be prepared by keeping the login credentials ready. It is also important to know the official result portals and alternate ways to access the DHSE Kerala Plus Two marksheets in a secure way. 

Kerala Second Year Result 2026: Official Websites

Kerala board students must note down the list of official result portals to download their scorecards.

  • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • results.keralaboard.net
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • result.kite.kerala.gov.in

The board announced the result date and time on its official Kerala examinations result portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in. 

Kerala 12th Marksheet Download: Keep These Login Details Ready

It is advisable that the students keep their login credentials handy to access the Kerala Plus Two marksheets as soon as the result link becomes active. 

  1. Registration Number 
  2. Date of Birth

Check the image of the result window below.

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Students must enter the same details as mentioned on the DHSE Kerala Plus Two hall tickets. 

Check Your Scores Via SMS

With the official website often becoming unresponsive on result day, students can resort to other ways to check their scorecards. Kerala board Class 12 students can also avail the SMS facility to check their qualifying status over an SMS. Type KERALA12 (Registration Number) and send it to 56263. 

Last year, the Kerala Plus Two results were announced on May 22. 

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