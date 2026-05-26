Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026: When And Where To Check Class 12 Result

The Kerala Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Class 12 result for 2026 is expected to be announced soon. Students who appeared for the board examination will be able to check their results online once released. After weeks of waiting, lakhs of students and parents are now keeping a close watch on the result announcement.

When will Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 be announced?

The Kerala Class 12 or Plus Two result is expected to be released at the scheduled time announced by the authorities. Students should regularly check official updates to know the exact timing of the declaration.

Once announced, students can access their marks online using their roll number and date of birth or other required login details.

How to check Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026?

Students can follow these simple steps to check their result:

Visit the official result website.

Click on the Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 or Plus Two Result link.

Enter the required login details such as roll number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future use.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Where to Check Marksheets

Apart from the official website, DHSE Kerala has also provided multiple ways for students to check their marksheets smoothly and avoid server-related delays during peak traffic hours.

Students can check their Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 through the following ways:

Official website: results.hse.kerala.gov.in

DigiLocker

SMS services

SAPHALAM 2026

iExaMS Kerala

What details will be mentioned on the scorecard?

The online scorecard is expected to include: