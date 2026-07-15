Kerala Plus One Result Website Not Responding: What We Know So Far

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Education (DHSE) Kerala's official website, dhsekerala.gov.in, is not responding with a large number of students trying to access the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) results 2026. With reports suggesting that the Kerala Class 11 scorecards are expected today, students' anticipation has increased with no official confirmation till now. According to the timetable, the Class 11 examinations were conducted from March 5 to 27, 2026.

Several reports have claimed that the Kerala Class 11th results are expected this week, however, the board has not officially confirmed the result announcement date yet. Last year, the Kerala Plus One result was announced on June 2, at 6 pm. In the 2024 result cycle, the Class 11 scorecards were released on May 28.

Once released, students can access their Class 11 scorecards from the official websites of the board: results.hse.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. With the official website currently not responding, students are advised to keep calm and wait for an official confirmation from the board.

Apart from the official websites, candidates can check their Kerala Plus One marksheets using the SMS facility. To get the qualifying status over an SMS, students need to send the text message “KERALA11 {Registration Number} to 56263.

The Kerala 11th marksheet will include important details like the student's name, parents' names, roll number, subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, qualifying status (pass or fail), and percentage.