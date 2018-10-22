Kerala Plus One Improvement Results 2018 By October 30: Official

Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement results will be released on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

An official from Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE confirmed to NDTV that the Kerala Plus One or Class 11 improvement results will be released either on October 29 or October 30. While flaying the rumours spread by an online portal that the results are expected on October 22 i.e., today, the official from the Directorate confirmed that the results will be declared before October 30. The Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement exam -- for the students who are currently attending their Plus Two classes -- was held till October 4, 2018. The Plus One improvement results will be released on the official websites of the Directorate.

Kerala DHSE Plus One or Higher Secondary Class 11 results are expected on official websites; dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

"A website is spreading some rumours about the Kerala Plus One improvement results are being released today. This is just a rumour. The results are expected on October 29 or a day after," the official told NDTV.

According to the official, the Directorate is currently giving the finishing touch to the evaluation process.

"The paper evaluation will be completed by this Wednesday. Then the marks will be tabulated later and the results expected after that," the official said.

The Kerala Plus One improvement exams were postponed to October due to the severe floods affected the state in July and August months this year.

Kerala DHSE had published the the Kerala Plus One or Higher Secondary Class 11 results on the official websites in the last week of May, 2018..

Last year, the Plus One improvement results were published in September.

