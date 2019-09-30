Kerala Plus One Improvement Results Out. Direct Download Link Here

Kerala Plus One result 2019 is available at keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has released the Plus One improvement exam results for the August 2019 exams. The results can be accessed from the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. A link for Kerala Plus One results are also available on the official portal of DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in. To access the DHSE Plus one results, the candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth. In 2019, DHSE Kerala conducted the Class 11 or Plus One board examinations from March 6 to March 27. Reportedly, more than 4 lakh students sat in +1 state board examinations this year in Kerala. Kerala DHSE released the Plus One results in the last week of May.

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Direct link for improvement results

Click here to access your Kerala Plus One improvement results:

Kerala Plus One Improvement result direct link

Kerala Plus One result 2019: How to check

Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2019: The results can be accessed from the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala Plus One results:

Step One: Log in to the official results' website, 'keralaresults.nic.in'

Step Two: Click on the result link for +1 (Improvement) exam 2019

Step Three: Check the result after providing examination roll number and date of birth

Or,

The candidates who are searching for the results may click on the direct link given above and then check from the new window opening in your gadget.

More on Kerala results 2019:

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Result Announced

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2019 Released: How To Check

DHSE Kerala Releases 12th SAY Exam Dates; Direct Link Here

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result Released Online @ Keralaresults.nic.in: Live Updates

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.