Kerala +2 SAY Result 2019 Released: How To Check

Kerala +2 SAY result 2019 has been released on the official website

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2019: Kerala SAY result 2019 for +2 students has been released. The Kerala plus two SAY result is available on the official results portal for the examinations that are conducted in Kerala. The result has been released for both general streams and vocational stream. Separate SAY result link are available for DHSE and VHSE results. Students who appeared for the SAY examination can check their result now.

Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official results website: keralaresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the VHSE result or DHSE result link for SAY examination.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2019: Direct Link

VHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2019: Direct Link

In the +2 examinations conducted in Kerala, this year 84.33 per cent students passed which was lesser than last year when 88.75 per cent students passed. The Kerala +2 results for 2019 board exams were released on May 8, 2019.

