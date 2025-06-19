Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Save A Year 2025 Result Declared, Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2025: The Kerala Pariksha Bhavan declared the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Save A Year (SAY) today, June 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SSLC SAY examinations were conducted from May 2 to June 3, 2025 for students who had failed in one to three subjects in the main examinations, giving them an opportunity to save their academic year.

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2025: How To Download SSLC Result?

Visit the official website, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Click on "SSLC SAY Results".

Enter your login credentials of registration number and date of birth.

Click on "View Result".

Your Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Student's name

Seat number

Subject names

Marks in each subject

Grades for each subject

Total marks and overall grade

Percentile

Students who score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the SSLC SAY examination will be deemed pass and move on to the next class.