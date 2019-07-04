Plus Two Say Result 2019: Kerala DHSE Results Out; Direct Link Here

Plus Two SAY result 2019: Kerala DHSE SAY results out on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2019: Kerala DHSE or Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education has released the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 201 today. The Kerala VHSE SAY results 2019 have also been released on the results website at today afternoon. The DHSE SAY results have been released on the board's official website (dhsekerala.gov.in) and also on the official results website of public exams held in Kerala (keralaresults.nic.in). The SAY or Save A Year (supplementary exams are known as this in Kerala) were conducted recently. Kerala DHSE had released the results of DHSE Plus Two annual examinations on May 8 this year. Kerala Plus One results were released on May 28.

Class 12 or Higher Secondary second year examinations are known as Plus Two (+2) examinations in state of Kerala.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2019: Direct link

Download your Kerala SAY results from the direct link provided here:

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2019 direct link

If the students want to apply for revaluation, scrutiny and photocopy of answer sheets, they may apply in a prescribed application forms with the fees to the Principals of the schools where the students have been registered themselves for the exam.

The revaluation or scrutiny applications will not be accepted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics papers of which double evaluation was conducted, said a notification from Kerala DHSE.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2019: How to check

The students who are searching for Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY and improvements results may follow the steps given here to check their results:

Step One : Visit the official results website of the Kerala Education Department, www.keralaresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2019 link given there

Step Three : Enter your official examination registration details

Step Four : Submit and view your result.

To access the Kerala VHSE SAY Result 2019, the candidates may follow the steps given above. The Kerala VHSE SAY Result 2019 are available on www.keralaresults.nic.in.

