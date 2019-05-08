Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Announced, 84.33 Per Cent Pass

Kerala Plus Two results have been announced @ Keralaresults.nic.in

Directorate Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus Two results. The results was declared in a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram. According to official 84.33 per cent qualified for higher education. to After the official announcement, the Kerala DHSE results for second year students for the exams held in March have been been released on the official websites, including keralaresutls.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. The Directorate is expected to release the Plus One or first year results by the end of this month. Kerala Secondary Education Board had released the Kerala SSLC results last week.

Apart from the official websites, Kerala DHSE second year results are also available on an app hosted at Google Playstore. The app "iExaMS" is available for download to check the Kerala Plus Two results.

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: Where to check

The Kerala Plus Two results are available on these portals:

keralaresults.nic.in,

results.itschool.gov.in,

dhsekerala.gov.in, and

prd.kerala.gov.in

Apart from the official websites, the Kerala DHSE results will also published on third party private portals like examresults.net.

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala Plus Two results:

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned below

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE second year results

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your Kerala Plus Two results from next page

