Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results Soon; Here's How To Check

Kerala Plus Two results will be published on keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala Plus two results or the DHSE results will be released on May 8 at 11.00 am, an official confirmed to NDTV. The results will be announced on the official websites affiliated with the Kerala DHSE or Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. Along with the results uploading on the official websites, the Board officials will also announce the details of the Kerala DHSE results from Thiruvananthapuram. The results will be announced from the Public Relations Department Chambers of the Kerala Government, the official confirmed to NDTV.

In another related development today, Kerala Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results yesterday. The results have been published on keralaresults.nic.in. According to officials, 98.11 per cent students qualified for higher education when the results were announced on Monday.

Kerala DHSE results 2019: Where to check

The Kerala Plus 2 results will be released on the following official websites of Kerala government:

keralaresults.nic.in,

results.itschool.gov.in, and

dhsekerala.gov.in

Apart from the official websites, the Kerala Plus 2 results will also be released on third party portals like examresults.nic.in.

Kerala DHSE results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala Plus 2 results:

Step 1: Visit any of the website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus 2 results link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Click submit and check your results from next page

Kerala DHSE conducted both the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from March 6 to 27 this year.

The directorate has conducted DHSE Plus One and Plus Two annual examinations for around 9 lakh candidates. Out of more than 4.3 lakh students registered for the exam, 4.2 lakh appeared in the Kerala Class 12 exams.

Last year, the DHSE released Kerala Plus One results in the last week of May.

Last year, of the total 3.69 lakh students who wrote the exam, 3.09 lakh have passed in the exam.

The overall pass percentage last year was 83.75.

Kannur district was the district with most pass percentage at 86.75 per cent in 2018 and Pathanamthitta had the lowest pass with 77.16%.

Last year during the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results, Malappuram was the district with most A + students while 79 schools scored 100% pass percentage.

