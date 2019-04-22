Kerala Plus Two Result To Be Announced Next Month; Details Here

Kerala Plus 2 results will be released on keralaresults.nic.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE, Kerala will release the Kerala Plus Two result before May 10, 2019. According to an official, DHSE is preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (Higher Secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) result before the date it published the results last year. In 2018, the Directorate had announced the Kerala DHSE results for second year students on May 10. The Kerala Plus 2 results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE conducted both the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from March 6 to 27 this year.

The directorate has conducted DHSE Plus One and Plus Two annual examinations for around 9 lakh candidates.

Last year, the DHSE released Kerala Plus One results in the last week of May.

Last year, of the total 3.69 lakh students who wrote the exam, 3.09 lakh have passed in the exam.

The overall pass percentage last year was 83.75.

Kannur district was the district with most pass percentage at 86.75 per cent in 2018 and Pathanamthitta had the lowest pass with 77.16%.

Last year during the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results, Malappuram was the district with most A + students while 79 schools scored 100% pass percentage.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.