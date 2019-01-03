Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Model Exam Time Table Released; Check Here

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or Kerala DHSE has released the time table for the Plus One and Plus Two model exams. The model exams, which are conducted before the annual exams to help the examinees to be accustomed with the style and patterns of the final exams, will be held in February. The first year or Plus One exams will begin from February 21 and the second year or Plus Two exams will start from February 4 this year. A detailed time table and other details regarding the model exams can be found on the official website of the Directorate, dhsekerala.gov.in.
The final Kerala Plus Two and Plus One examinations will be held in March.
Kerala DHSE Plus One Model Exam Time Table
Morning shift (from 9.30 AM)
21/02/2019 Thursday: Mathematics, Political Science, Computer Application, Sanskrit Sasthra
22/02/2019 Friday: Physics, History, Business Studies, Islamic History And Culture, Communicative English
25/02/2019 Monday: Biology, Economics, Electronics, Journalism, Electronic Systems
26/02/2019 Tuesday: English Part I
27/02/2019 Wednesday: Chemistry, Geography, Sociology, Sanskrit Sahitya, English Literature, Accountancy, Music, Anthropology
28/02/2019 Thursday: Second Language (Part II), Computer Information Technology
Afternoon shift ( from 1.30 PM, Friday 2.00 P.M)
21/02/2019 Thursday: Statistics
22/02/2019 Friday: Geology, Home Science, Psychology
25/02/2019 Monday: Computer Science, Philosophy, Social Work, Part III Languages
27/02/2019 Wednesday: Gandhian Studies
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Model Exam Time Table
Morning shift (from 9.30 AM)
06/02/2019 Wednesday: Gandhian Studies
07/02/2019 Thursday: Statistics
08/02/2019 Friday: Geology, Home Science, Psychology
11/02/2019 Monday: Computer Science, Philosophy, Social Work, Part III Languages
Afternoon shift (from 1.30 PM, Friday 2.00 P.M)
04/02/2019 Monday: English Part I
05/02/2019 Tuesday: Second Language (Part II), Computer Information Technology
06/02/2019 Wednesday: Chemistry, Geography, Sociology, Sanskrit Sahitya, English Literature, Accountancy, Music, Anthropology
07/02/2019 Thursday: Mathematics, Political Science, Computer Application, Sanskrit Sasthra
08/02/2019 Friday: Physics, History, Business Studies, Islamic History And Culture, Communicative English
11/02/2019 Monday: Biology, Economics, Electronics, Journalism, Electronic Systems
Click here for more Education News