Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Model Exam Time Table Released; Check Here

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or Kerala DHSE has released the time table for the Plus One and Plus Two model exams. The model exams, which are conducted before the annual exams to help the examinees to be accustomed with the style and patterns of the final exams, will be held in February. The first year or Plus One exams will begin from February 21 and the second year or Plus Two exams will start from February 4 this year. A detailed time table and other details regarding the model exams can be found on the official website of the Directorate, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Model Exam Time Table

Morning shift (from 9.30 AM)

21/02/2019 Thursday: Mathematics, Political Science, Computer Application, Sanskrit Sasthra

22/02/2019 Friday: Physics, History, Business Studies, Islamic History And Culture, Communicative English

25/02/2019 Monday: Biology, Economics, Electronics, Journalism, Electronic Systems

26/02/2019 Tuesday: English Part I

27/02/2019 Wednesday: Chemistry, Geography, Sociology, Sanskrit Sahitya, English Literature, Accountancy, Music, Anthropology

28/02/2019 Thursday: Second Language (Part II), Computer Information Technology

Afternoon shift ( from 1.30 PM, Friday 2.00 P.M)

21/02/2019 Thursday: Statistics

22/02/2019 Friday: Geology, Home Science, Psychology

25/02/2019 Monday: Computer Science, Philosophy, Social Work, Part III Languages

27/02/2019 Wednesday: Gandhian Studies

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Model Exam Time Table

Morning shift (from 9.30 AM)

06/02/2019 Wednesday: Gandhian Studies

07/02/2019 Thursday: Statistics

08/02/2019 Friday: Geology, Home Science, Psychology

11/02/2019 Monday: Computer Science, Philosophy, Social Work, Part III Languages

Afternoon shift (from 1.30 PM, Friday 2.00 P.M)

04/02/2019 Monday: English Part I

05/02/2019 Tuesday: Second Language (Part II), Computer Information Technology

06/02/2019 Wednesday: Chemistry, Geography, Sociology, Sanskrit Sahitya, English Literature, Accountancy, Music, Anthropology

07/02/2019 Thursday: Mathematics, Political Science, Computer Application, Sanskrit Sasthra

08/02/2019 Friday: Physics, History, Business Studies, Islamic History And Culture, Communicative English

11/02/2019 Monday: Biology, Economics, Electronics, Journalism, Electronic Systems

