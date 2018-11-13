Kerala Plus Two Second Terminal Exam Dates Announced; Check Here

Kerala DHSE has released the time table today.

Kerala DHSE has released the second terminal examination time table for first and second (Plus One and Plus Two) year students. The second terminal examination, which is also known as the Christmas exam, will be held in December and the examinations are set to start from December 11, 2018. Fort Kerala DHSE Plus One students, the Christmas exam will be held on the morning session (from 9.30 am) while the Plus Two students, the exams will be held in the afternoon (the exams will start from 1.30 except on Fridays, on Friday, the exam will begin from 2.00 pm).

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has released the time table today.

Kerala Plus Two Christmas Exam Time Table

The complete Kerala Plus One and Plus Two time table has been given here:

Plus One:

11/12/2018 Tuesday: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

12/12/2018 Wednesday: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

13/12/2018 Thursday: Mathematics, Part - III - Languages, Sanskrit Sasthra, Psychology

14/12/2018 Friday: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology

15/12/2018 Saturday: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

17/12/2018 Monday: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

18/12/2018 Tuesday: Physics, Economics

19/12/2018 Wednesday: Part-II - Languages, Computer Information Technology

20/12/2018 Thursday: Part I - English

Plus Two

11/12/2018 Tuesday: Part-II - Languages, Computer Information Technology

12/12/2018 Wednesday: Part I - English

13/12/2018 Thursday: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

14/12/2018 Friday: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

15/12/2018 Saturday: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology

17/12/2018 Monday: Physics, Economics

18/12/2018 Tuesday: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

19/12/2018 Wednesday: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

20/12/2018 Thursday: Mathematics, Part - III - Languages, Sanskrit Sasthra, Psychology

More timing details:

Subjects without Practicals: 10.00 A.M TO 12.45 P.M [IST] including Cool Off Time of 15 minutes

Subjects with Practicals except Biology & Music : 10.00 A.M TO 12.15 P.M [IST] including Cool Off Time (15 minutes)

Biology: 10.00 A.M TO 12.25 P.M [IST] including Cool Off Time (20 minutes ie., 10 minutes each for

Botany & Zoology and 5 minutes preparatory time for Zoology)

Music: 10.00 A.M TO 11.45 A.M [IST] including Cool Off Time (15 minutes)

