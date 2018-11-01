DHSE Kerala To Announce Plus On Improvement Result Today

DHSE Kerala Improvement Result: Know How To Check

The DHSE Kerala plus one improvement result is expected today. As of now, Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has declared the Vocational first year improvement result, the exam of which was conducted in July 2018. The plus one result of general courses can be expected anytime soon. The Kerala DHSE plus One improvement exam for the students who are currently attending their Plus Two or Class 12 classes was held till October 4, 2018. Since last week, students have been anticipating the result date. An official confirmed it to NDTV that the DHSE Kerala improvement results will be released on November 1, 2018.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2018: How To Check

In order to check the Kerala improvement results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Step I: Go to the official results website of the Kerala DHSE

Step II: Click on the results link

Step III: Enter your exam details

Step IV: Submit and check DHSE Kerala improvement results

The Kerala Plus One improvement exams were postponed to October due to the severe floods affected the state in July and August months this year.

Last year, the Plus One improvement results were published in September.

Kerala DHSE Plus One or Higher Secondary Class 11 results are expected on official websites; dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

