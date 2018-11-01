Kerala Plus One Improvement Results Announced @ Keralaresults.nic.in, Check Now

The DHSE Kerala plus one improvement result 2018 published on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has announced Plus One improvement results on the official websites. The Kerala plus one improvement result 2018 have been published on the websites, dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The DHSE has now published both Plus one general and vocational or or Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) first year improvement result, for which the exams were conducted in August 2018 and July 2018, respectively. DHSE and VHSE Plus One improvement result 2018 can be accessed from the official websites after entering the exam roll number and date of birth of the candidates.

The Kerala Plus One results were released today afternoon, however, the results were not available for some time. But, the results are re-published again on the official website by evening today.

The school-wise results of Kerala Plus One improvement exam is also available on the websites.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2018: How To Check

The candidates may check their Kerala Plus One improvement results, after following these steps given below.

Step One : Visit the official results website of the Kerala DHSE, keralaresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the results link

(Either "DHSE First Year (Improvement) - August 2018 Results" or "VHSE First Year (Improvement) - July 2018 Results")

Step Three : Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step Four : Submit and check DHSE Kerala or VHSE improvement results

A link "results" has been provided on the DHSE website for accessing the results.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2018: School-Wise Results

To access the Kerala Plus One improvement results school-wise, the schools will have to click on the "School-wise" link given on the results page of keralaresults.nic.in. Schools will have to enter the school code to access the list of the students from the website.

