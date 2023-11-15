Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2023 Declared, Check Details

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2023 can be checked at keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, announced the Plus One Improvement Result on Wednesday. Those who took the examination can check their results on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. The examination was held from October 9 to 13. To access the results, candidates will need to log in using their roll number' and date of birth. The results have been declared for all three streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce.



Kerala First Year Improvement Results 2023: Steps to Check

Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala - keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2023 link.

Enter your registration details and password once the new page opens.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Result 2023: The following details are mentioned