Kerala Plus One Improvement Result Date Confirmed; Check Here

The Kerala DHSE will declare the Plus One improvement results on November 1, 2018.

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE will declare the Kerala Plus One or Class 11 improvement results on November 1, 2018. An official from the Directorate confirmed to NDTV that it has fixed the Kerala Plus One improvement examination results date and it is set to announce the same on November 1, 2018. While flaying the rumours spread by an online portal that the results are expected on October 22, an official had earlier told this portal that the results will be declared by October 30.

The Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement exam -- for the students who are currently attending their Plus Two or Class 12 classes -- was held till October 4, 2018.

The Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement results will be released on the official websites of the Directorate.

The Kerala Plus One improvement exams were postponed to October due to the severe floods affected the state in July and August months this year.

Kerala DHSE had published the the Kerala Plus One or Higher Secondary Class 11 results on the official websites in the last week of May, 2018.

Last year, the Plus One improvement results were published in September.

Kerala DHSE Plus One or Higher Secondary Class 11 results are expected on official websites; dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here:

Step I: Go to the official results website of the Kerala DHSE

Step II: Click on the results link

Step III: Enter your exam details

Step IV: Submit and check your results

