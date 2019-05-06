Kerala Plus Two Results Soon; Details Here

Kerala DHSE results for Plus Two examinations will be released on May 8

DHSE or Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the Kerala Plus Two result 2019 on May 8, 2019. According to an official release, DHSE is preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (Higher Secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) result before on May 8. The results will be released on Wednesday at 11 am, according to an official communication. The results are expected to be released from the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Plus Two results are being released two days earlier than it was announced last year. In 2018, the Directorate had announced the Kerala DHSE results for second year students on May 10. The Kerala Plus 2 results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

In another related development today, Kerala Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results today. The results have been published on keralaresults.nic.in. According to officials, 98.11 per cent students qualified for higher education when the results were announced today.

Kerala DHSE conducted both the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from March 6 to 27 this year.

The directorate has conducted DHSE Plus One and Plus Two annual examinations for around 9 lakh candidates.

Last year, the DHSE released Kerala Plus One results in the last week of May.

Last year, of the total 3.69 lakh students who wrote the exam, 3.09 lakh have passed in the exam.

The overall pass percentage last year was 83.75.

Kannur district was the district with most pass percentage at 86.75 per cent in 2018 and Pathanamthitta had the lowest pass with 77.16%.

Last year during the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results, Malappuram was the district with most A + students while 79 schools scored 100% pass percentage.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.