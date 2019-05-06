SSLC Result 2019: Kerala 10th Results Today, Here's How To Check

SSLC result 2019: Kerala Class 10 results will be announced today

The Kerala School Education Department will release the Kerala SSLC results today on the official websites. According to an official, the Kerala SSLC result or Kerala Class 10 results will be released from department officials from the Public Relations Department (PRD) Chambers of the Kerala government. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 state board exams were conducted from March 13 to 28 in which 4,34,729 students appeared across 2,923 centres set up in the state and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries. In a release, the education department had earlier said that the Education Minister C Raveendranath would hold a press conference at 2 PM today to announce details of the Kerala SSLC results, but, according the official NDTV talked to today the results will be released by department officials. Students may download their SSLC results on websites including, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 2,12,615 girls appeared for the exams.

The Kerala Education Department had set up 54 centralised camps for the valuation of the answer sheets which began on April 5 and ended on May 2, reported Press Trust of India.

Kerala SSLC results 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your Kerala SSLC results 2019:

Step 1 - Visit any of the results websites given in this story

Step 2 - Click on the results link

Step 3 - Enter your exam registration details

Step 4 - Submit the details and check your results

In another development, the Kerala DHSE had announced that the Kerala Plus One results will be announced on May 8.

