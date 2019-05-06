Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Direct Links To Check Your Class 10 Results

Kerala SSLC results today; Direct link here

Kerala SSLC results will be announced anytime soon on the official websites. According to an official from the Kerala Secondary Education Board, the SSLC results will be out by 2.00 pm today. The results will declared by the officials first from the PRD Chambers of the Kerala government and later will be released online on the official websites. The results are expected to be released on various websites affiliated with the Kerala Education Board. Students may download their SSLC results on websites including, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC result 2019: Direct links

Click on these direct links to download your Kerala SSLC results:

Kerala SSLC results 2019 direct link

Kerala SSLC results 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your Kerala SSLC results 2019:

Step 1 - Visit any of the results websites given in this story

Step 2 - Click on the results link

Step 3 - Enter your exam registration details

Step 4 - Submit the details and check your results

In another development, the Kerala DHSE had announced that the Kerala Plus One results will be announced on May 8.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.