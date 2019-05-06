Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Today: Live Update

SSLC result for Kerala students will be released today. The class 10 equivalent, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result, will be released on the official websites of keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. More than 4.34 lakh students took the exam held in March and are awaiting the Kerala SSLC results. Along with the SSLC results, Kerala government will release THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), SSLC (Hearing impaired) and AHSLC results. On the other hand, an official update is awaited for the +2 or class 12th equivalent exam, which is conducted by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE Kerala.
Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Live Update
While there has been no official announcement regarding Kerala +2 result date, the according to an official the DHSE or Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (Higher Secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) result before the date it published the results last year. In 2018, the DHSE had announced the results for second year students on May 10.
The board exams were held from March 13 to 28 in which over 4.35 lakh students appeared across 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries. A total of 2,12,615 girls appeared for the exams. The government had set up 54 centralised camps for the valuation of the answer sheets which began on April 5 and ended on May 2.
In the Kerala SSLC result last year, 100% students had cleared the exam in 1565 schools, among which were 517 government schools. The overall pass percentage was 97.84%.
Soon after the SSLC results are released on the official portal, students need to use their date of birth and board roll number as login credentials for retrieving it.
Considering the number of students awaiting the SSLC result in Kerala, official result portals may slow down for a while immediately after the results are hosted. In cases as such students should not panic and wait for the official website to load properly.