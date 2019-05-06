Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Today: Live Update

Kerala SSLC Exam Was Held At 2923 Centres

The board exams were held from March 13 to 28 in which over 4.35 lakh students appeared across 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries. A total of 2,12,615 girls appeared for the exams. The government had set up 54 centralised camps for the valuation of the answer sheets which began on April 5 and ended on May 2.