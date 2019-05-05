Kerala SSCL Results 2019 Soon; Details Here

Kerala SSLC results will be announced in the afternoon tomorrow.

Kerala SSLC result 2019: Kerala education minister Prof. C. Raveendranath will announce the Kerala SSLC results tomorrow (May 6, Monday). The results will be announced on the official websites of the Kerala state education department; keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala SSLC results will be announced in the afternoon tomorrow. The results will be announced at 2.00 pm on Monday. Along with the SSLC results, Kerala government will release THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), SSLC (Hearing impaired) and AHSLC results. Earlier, an official from Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has told NDTV that the Kerala SSLC results are expected to be released by May 10.

In a related development, the CBSE, the national level board which conducts secondary and higher secondary examinations, said the Class 10 results will not be released today.

Kerala is yet to announce a date for Kerala Plus 2 results for the exams held in 2019. According to an official, DHSE or Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (Higher Secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) result before the date it published the results last year. In 2018, the DHSE had announced the results for second year students on May 10. The Kerala Plus 2 results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: How to check

Kerala SSLC result to be announced on Monday.

If you are searching for Kerala SSLC results, follow the steps given here to download your results:

Step One : Visit any of the website mentioned here under

Step Two : Click on the SSLC results link

Step Three : On next page, enter your examination details

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Check for your SSLC results from next page

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC results last week.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: Where To Check

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results are expected to be released on the following official websites: www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educationkerala.gov.in.

