Kerala SSLC Result Expected On May 8; Details Here

SSLC result 2019: More than 4.3 lakh appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream.

Kerala SSLC results is expected to be released by May 8, reports Malayalam daily Madhyamam. According to a report published online, the evaluation process has been completed along with 90 per cent of tabulation process. An official from Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has told NDTV yesterday that the Kerala SSLC results are expected to be released by May 10.

The Madhyamam report also said the remaining tabulation work is expected to be completed by May 2. After this, the preparation of Kerala SSLC results will be done with adding the grace marks (wherever necessary). This process may take 4 or 5 days. After this the examination board will meet and a decision will be made on declaration of results. If the process gets late, the results will be published by May 10, reports the daily.

The evaluation process was completed in 14 days albeit the election duty and leave days of the officials.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: Where To Check

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results are expected to be released on the following official websites: www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to release the Karnataka SSLC results today.

