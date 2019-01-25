Kerala SSLC Time Table 2019: New Dates Announced For Class 10 Annual Exams; Check Here

SSLC Time Table 2019: Kerala 10th Class exams will begin from March 13, 2019.

Kerala Education Department has released a new time table for the Class 10 Or SSLC exam 2019. According to the earlier SSLC time table, the Class 10 annual examinations were scheduled to be held till March 27, but now the exams will be concluded on March 28, one day later than schedule released in the first place. According to the new schedule released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, only the dates of last two exams will be postponed. Instead of March 26 and March 27, the Mathematics and Biology papers will be held on March 27 and 28 now respectively. As it was fixed earlier, the Kerala SSLC exams will begin from March 13, 2019 with First Language Paper.

Kerala SSLC Time Table 2019: Revised schedule

Check the new schedule for the Kerala SSLC exam 2019:

March 13, 2019: First Language Part 1

March 14, 2019: First Language Part 2

March 18, 2019: Physics

March 19, 2019: Chemistry

March 20, 2019: Second Language English

March 21, 2019: Third Language Hindi/General Knowledge

March 25, 2019: Social Science

March 27, 2019: Mathematics

March 28, 2019: Biology

According reports in Malayalam media, SSLC and Higher Secondary model exams will be held from February 18 to 27. The high school final exams (of Class 8 and Class 9 will be held from March 6 to 29. The government is yet to finalise the dates of Primary exams (Class 1 to Class 7), reported Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi.

