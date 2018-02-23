Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table Revised, Check Here

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam time table has been revised.

Education | Updated: February 23, 2018 20:42 IST
Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table Revised, Check Here

Kerala SSLC exams will begin on March 7 and concluded on March 28

New Delhi:  Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam time table has been revised. According to the latest time table released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Second Language English exam which was scheduled for March 12, 2018 has been postponed to March 28. Other dates and exams will be held as it was notified earlier. With this change, Kerala SSLC exams will begin on March 7 and concluded on March 28, two days late than as it was planned earlier.

The exams will begin with First Language Part 1 paper on March 7 Wednesday and the exam will be concluded on March 28 -- another Wednesday - with Second Language English paper.
 

Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table: Check Here


The students who are checking for Kerala SSLC or class 10 2018 exam schedule may check the dates here:

March 7, 2018: First Language Paper 1
March 8, 2018: First Language Paper 2
March 13, 2018: Hindi
March 14. 2018: Physics
March 19, 2018: Mathematics
March 21, 2018: chemistry
March 22, 2018: Biology
March 26, 2018: Social Sciences
March 28, 2018: Second Language English
 
Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Revised Time Table: Check Here


Kerala SSLC or Class 10 exams will be held in afternoon shifts - two timings: 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm and 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm - while the class 12 exams will be held on morning shifts.

Kerala Pareksha Bhavan has also released the revised exam schedule for THSLC old and new scheme exams.

Click here for more Education News
 

