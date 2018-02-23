Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table Revised, Check Here

The exams will begin with First Language Part 1 paper on March 7 Wednesday and the exam will be concluded on March 28 -- another Wednesday - with Second Language English paper.
Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table: Check Here
The students who are checking for Kerala SSLC or class 10 2018 exam schedule may check the dates here:
March 7, 2018: First Language Paper 1
March 8, 2018: First Language Paper 2
March 13, 2018: Hindi
March 14. 2018: Physics
March 19, 2018: Mathematics
March 21, 2018: chemistry
March 22, 2018: Biology
March 26, 2018: Social Sciences
March 28, 2018: Second Language English
Kerala SSLC or Class 10 exams will be held in afternoon shifts - two timings: 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm and 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm - while the class 12 exams will be held on morning shifts.
