Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table Revised, Check Here Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam time table has been revised.

Kerala SSLC exams will begin on March 7 and concluded on March 28 New Delhi: Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam time table has been revised. According to the latest time table released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Second Language English exam



The exams will begin with First Language Part 1 paper on March 7 Wednesday and the exam will be concluded on March 28 -- another Wednesday - with Second Language English paper.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table: Check Here

The students who are checking for Kerala SSLC or class 10 2018 exam schedule may check the dates here:



March 7, 2018: First Language Paper 1

March 8, 2018: First Language Paper 2

March 13, 2018: Hindi

March 14. 2018: Physics

March 19, 2018: Mathematics

March 21, 2018: chemistry

March 22, 2018: Biology

March 26, 2018: Social Sciences

March 28, 2018: Second Language English

Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Revised Time Table: Check Here

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 exams will be held in afternoon shifts - two timings: 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm and 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm - while the class 12 exams will be held on morning shifts.



Kerala Pareksha Bhavan has also released the revised exam schedule for THSLC old and new scheme exams.



